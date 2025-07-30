DA’s Powell Quits as International Relations Spokesperson

Emma Powell has resigned as the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s international relations spokesperson, citing harassment, threats, and intimidation as key factors in a statement posted on her X account on Monday.

The announcement follows reports last week that she was allegedly under surveillance by the State Security Agency (SSA). Powell, a DA Member of Parliament since 2019, has frequently clashed with the African National Congress (ANC) over South Africa’s foreign policy. Her recent claim that President’s special envoy Mcebisi Jonas was denied a US visa sparked further tensions.

Powell’s international engagements, including a March trip to the US and a sponsored visit to Israel in April, have drawn criticism from the ANC, which viewed them as contrary to national foreign policy. The US trip also led to the dismissal of her colleague, Andrew Whitfield, as a deputy minister.

The statement noted the complexities of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and said she had achieved what she could in her role. “Driven by my commitment to the DA’s foundational principles, I accepted these risks as the unavoidable cost of exposing the ANC’s relationships with authoritarian regimes,” she said.

Powell expressed gratitude to the DA for the opportunity to represent the party globally over the past two and a half years. She will retain her parliamentary seat, focusing on empowering others, particularly women, to lead.

The DA has appointed Ryan Smith, Powell’s former deputy, as the new international relations spokesperson. DA chief whip George Michalakis thanked Powell for her service and said a new portfolio for her would be announced soon.