DATABASE’ A CONDUIT FOR CORRUPTION – Antonio  Mwanza

‘DATABASE’ A CONDUIT FOR CORRUPTION – MWANZA



….says recruitment system is a breeding ground for corruption



Lusaka…. Tuesday, April 14, 2026



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has described the much-discussed “database” used in public service recruitment as a conduit for corruption.





Mr. Mwanza said the system has become a breeding ground for irregularities in the recruitment of public workers across the country.





He questioned what would happen to job seekers who have been waiting for employment for over a decade if the government continues to rely on a database dating back to 2022.





Speaking when he featured on the “Let the People Talk” programme on Radio Phoenix, Mr. Mwanza also raised concerns about the auditing process of the database, particularly in relation to the recruitment of health workers and police officers.





He cited the recent recruitment exercise by the Zambia Police Service, noting that it has generated widespread concern among stakeholders.



“They (Zambia Police Service) wrote a statement trying to explain the recruitment, but that raised more questions than answers. You know I get things like it’s also their time to eat, those that have been employed are Zambians,” he said.





“For instance, the police in their statement said the people that have been employed are from the recruitment database, now the question is why use a database from 2023?”





Mr. Mwanza further questioned the rationale behind using outdated records.



He added that many citizens are now equating the term “database” with “connections,” suggesting a lack of trust in the system.





Mr. Mwanza emphasized the need for transparency, proposing that recruitment databases should be digitally published and made accessible to the public.



He further alleged that the recent recruitment processes lack equity, transparency, justice, and fairness.