D£ATH AT UPND YOUTH RALLY RAISES QUESTIONS



Livingstone… Thursday May 1, 2025 – A fatal stampede that claimed the life of a child during a UPND youth rally in Livingstone has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions over the ruling party’s commitment to public safety.



The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has ignited criticism from opposition youth leaders who are accusing the UPND of hypocrisy and negligence.



In a statement, TONSE Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila described the death as a “preventable tragedy” and a consequence of the ruling party’s “callous indifference” to the lives of ordinary citizens.



“This incident is not merely an accident; it is a direct consequence of the UPND’s prioritization of political expediency and self-serving ambition over the fundamental rights and safety of the Zambian people,” Mr Mukandila charged.



According to eyewitness accounts, chaos broke out when large amounts of money were allegedly flashed and thrown into the crowd by party officials.



The situation quickly turned deadly as supporters surged forward, resulting in a stampede that left one child dead and several others injured.



The tragedy has prompted renewed debate over the application of public gathering permits.



Opposition parties have frequently decried what they describe as the Police’s selective enforcement of the Public Order Act—often being denied permission to hold rallies on grounds of insufficient security.



Critics now question why similar standards were not applied to the UPND event.



“While the opposition has repeatedly been denied permits for rallies, the UPND proceeded with theirs—demonstrating a reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of their own supporters,” said Mr Mukandila.



The TONSE Alliance Youths are calling for a full, transparent, and independent investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible be held accountable.



“This cannot be swept under the rug. The selective application of security protocols and the blatant negligence that led to this tragedy cannot be tolerated,” he added.



Police are yet to release an official statement on the matter, but pressure is mounting for law enforcement to act decisively and demonstrate that justice is not skewed by political affiliation.



Mr Mukandila emphasized that the opposition alliance will not rest until justice is served, vowing to continue the fight for a Zambia “where the safety and well-being of its citizens are paramount.”