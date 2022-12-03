DAUGHTER OF GHANA CAPTAIN COLLAPSES AFTER HEARTBREAKING MISS BY HER DAD AGAINST URUGUAY

🇬🇭 Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew went from the stadium 🏟 straight to the hospital to see his daughter who collapsed when he missed the penalty against Uruguay. It was quite scary but thankfully, she’s doing fine.

now.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was struck with double agony following his painful penalty miss against Uruguay.

Ayew’s penalty miss inadvertently contributed to Ghana’s group stage elimination after losing 2-0 to the South American nation. He also had to rush to the hospital after one of his daughters collapsed following his missed opportunity.

Maha Ayew, daughter of Ghana captain Andre Ayew, reportedly collapsed after his father missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay on Friday, December 2. Ghana was presented with an opportunity to break the game’s deadlock via the penalty spot in the make-or-break tie, however, skipper Andre Ayew saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Ayew’s missed opportunity proved pivotal in determining the destiny of the much-talked-about fixture as the Black Stars failed to shine thereafter, subsequently losing 2-0 to Uruguay. Andre Ayew had to rush to the hospital after his daughter collapsed following his penalty miss.

Predictably Ayew, who scored Ghana’s first goal at the 2022 World Cup, was lampooned by most Ghanaian fans, blaming him for the country’s painful exit from the Mundial.

However, it appears the Al Sadd forward’s penalty miss did not only affect the general public but also caused near-mayhem in his nuclear family.

According to Rahman Osman, Ayew’s second daughter, Maha Ayew collapsed after his dad missed from 12 yards. He further implored the Ghanaian football caucus to be sober-minded with their criticisms of the 32-year-old attacker, who has been greeted with the sad news of his daughter’s collapse.

Andre Ayew breaks silence after penalty miss Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he is disappointed with his penalty miss against Uruguay but looks forward to a bright future with the national team.

Ayew had the chance to give Ghana the lead after the Black Stars won a penalty 17 minutes into the game.

Ayew’s penalty miss is no fluke, stats show Ghana are ‘cursed’ when it comes to Uruguay. However, the 32-year-old’s poor penalty was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. Ghana sets unwanted penalty record.

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Ghana have set an unwanted record in Qatar during their final group game encounter against Uruguay on Friday afternoon.

The Black Stars were booted out of the Mundial following their 2-0 defeat to the Sky Blue. The four-time African champions had the chance to take the lead in the game Sergio Rochet was judged to have brought down Mohammed Kudus in the box.

Source: Sports Brief News

#QatarDiarieson

#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022