DAVID & GOLIATH: WHY THE U.S. COULD BE IN SERIOUS TROUBLE IN THE MIDDLE EAST





The problem with constantly touting yourself as the “biggest, strongest, most advanced” fighting force on earth is that you’re automatically Goliath in any confrontation you get into.





Sure, you’ll notch a bunch of easy victories over inferior adversaries as you’re running around trampling the countryside…and those easy victories might start giving you a false sense of confidence that maybe you’re invincible. That’s because you weren’t considering any Davids out there.





At some point, your 10-foot spear, 100-pound shield, and arrow-proof armor is gonna come up against a cheap-ass homemade slingshot and some river stones it was never built to deal with and has no idea how to handle.





If you’ve been watching U.S. state TV, you’ve seen the propaganda: America’s VASTLY SUPERIOR interceptor missiles are knocking down Iranian missiles and drones left and right. According to reports, something like 92% of Iranian drones and missiles have been intercepted.





THE CURRENT U.S. ARSENAL



U.S. Central Command estimates that Iran has fired 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones since the war started a week ago (40% targeting Israel, 60% targeting the U.S.)





According to Military Times, the U.S. employs three different missile interceptor systems: the Patriot missile defense system, Aegis Combat System (SM-3/SM-6) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile systems.





As of Dec 2025, the U.S. had 414 SM-3s, ~1,500 SM-6s, 534 THAADs, and around 1,200 Patriots (a July report said the U.S. only had 25% of the Patriots the Pentagon needed for its plans).





The U.S. only produces 500-700 Patriot missiles annually at a cost of $4 million each. And typical usage is to fire two interceptors per incoming target, meaning every single interception attempt is an $8-million affair.





$8 million to take down a $20,000 drone.



THAAD rockets are even more expensive at $13-15.5 million each. They’re built by Lockheed Martin, who only produce around 96 a year (though Lockheed just got a contract to ramp up production to 400 a year).





Finally, the Aegis Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) costs a whopping $28 million a piece, though a “cheaper” option—the SM-6 is available in the $9-$10 mil range. Only a dozen SM-3 are produced a year. Production on the SM-6s are ramping up to 500 annually.





I know that’s a bunch of nitty-gritty boring detail, but the gist is this: the U.S. currently has somewhere in the ballpark of 3,600 interceptor missiles — 2,700 intended for slow moving drones, 900 for high speed ballistic missiles.





HERE’S WHY THAT’S A HUGE PROBLEM



Following the Israel-Iran 12-Day War (that’s when we bombed Iran’s three nuclear facilities), Israel estimated that Iran had 1,500 missiles and 200 launchers remaining. As of March 1, Iran had added another 1,000 missiles to their stockpile. And so far, that’s what U.S. and Israeli strikes have been targeting.





During the 12-Day War, the U.S. used between 100-150 THAADs, 80 SM-3s, and an unknown number of Patriots. If the U.S. uses interceptors at the same rate in this war, we’ll burn through half our interceptors in 4-5 weeks. And if the war drags out until September like the White House and Pentagon are suggesting it might, we’d hypothetically deplete our entire interceptor stockpile. (I say “hypothetically” because the U.S. military would switch strategies and transition away from trying to intercept anything if we ever got that low.)





ENTER THE SLINGSHOT



When people hear “drone,” they tend to think those handheld models with spinning copter blades people use for photography. The Shahed drone looks like a mini jet with an 8-foot wingspan. It has a range of 1,550 miles (2,500km), a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph), and packs a 66-110 lb warhead.





Rather than being operated by remote control, it has a pre-programmed flight path to a set target using a satellite navigation system. Because of its slim profile and ability to fly at low altitude, it’s hard to detect by radar or early warning systems.



These are the little buggers Russia is using to make a mess in Ukraine.



And here’s the ugly truth Trump and Hegseth can’t bring themselves to acknowledge: Iran reportedly has 80 THOUSAND of these stockpiled in underground bunkers all over the country. Unlike missiles, they’re easily transported and can be launched undetected from the back of a pickup truck.





Compared to America’s interceptors, they’re COMICALLY CHEAP to make—between $20k-$50k each. And they can be built incredibly fast (Russia’s been producing 4,000-5,000 per month).



So the big fear is that Iran could “unleash drone hell” any time it wants to…and there’s not a whole lot the U.S. military could do about it. At the 2-to-1 interceptor rate America employs, Iran could theoretically deplete the entire U.S. interceptor stockpile with a little over 7,000 attacks.





That would leave them a measly 72,000 more drones in reserve.



IF they didn’t produce any more.



(For the math nerds out there, it would cost Iran $360 million to replace the drones it would take to deplete America’s entire interceptor stockpile. It would cost America $39.5 Billion to replace those interceptors.)





And THAT is probably the best explanation as to why Trump launched a war and then almost immediately demanded a ceasefire, to which Iran said “f*ck directly off!”





For context as to just how much asymmetrical damage these drones can do, one of Iran’s $30k attack drones took out Qatar’s $1.1 billion ballistic missile tracking system.



These little “gnats” have struck the U.S. 5th fleet in Bahrain, the U.S. embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and the fatal strike on a U.S. Army camp in Kuwait. And they’re continuing to ignite oil fields, ports, and tankers throughout the region.





Slingshots.



Wiping out $BILLIONS in munitions, energy, and infrastructure.



And Iran appears content to bide its time until we eventually run out of means to intercept their attacks.





That’s why the toughest guy in the room is usually the one who keeps his mouth shut, not the guy going around telling everyone how tough he is.



Nobody roots for Goliath.



And nobody goes around claiming to BE Goliath…unless they’re unfamiliar with how the story ends.



