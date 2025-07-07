David Kazadi and the Perils of Power below the Belt

…when the rise ends in a zip





Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



6 Jul 2025



Zambia woke up last week to the sound of muffled moans and digital disgrace. Enter David Kazadi, 30, CEO, film producer, creative genius, nephew to Oscar “no-nonsense” Chavula brought down not by a boardroom coup or hostile takeover, but by… an oral transaction of the adult kind.





And not just any, let’s say Mwaka Halwindi, 20, brought new meaning to the term “influencer engagement.”



Now, before you clutch your pearls, let’s be honest—men have always been undone by the zipper, not the sword. Kazadi is just the latest in a long line of rising stars who flew too close to the lips of temptation. Literally.





Let’s roll the history tape:



1. King David in the Bible—took one look at Bathsheba bathing and said, “That’s my queen,” even though she was married. He repented, yes, but not before scandal rocked the royal court.

2. Bill Clinton—Lewinsky. Oval Office. Cigar. We move.



3. Samson—told Delilah the secret to his strength, muchunsu. She gave him a trim and delivered him to his enemies. A real salon horror story.



4. Tiger Woods—the only golfer to ruin his swing with a different kind of hole-in-one addiction.

5. Zambia’s own Iris Kaingu—remember that DVD? She recently wore parliamentary ambition like a fashion label. Because in Zambia, apparently, scandal, especially sex is a stepping stone.





So maybe, just maybe, Mwaka and Kazadi could rebrand. Stranger things have happened. As the late Oscar Wilde said, “The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.”





Still, the fall was swift. Uncle Oscar, that stoic protector of the Hot FM brand, didn’t blink. Kazadi may be family—but when it comes to the brand, blood becomes water for Oscar, he’s just like that. I know Kazadi wont go a day without a meal under Uncle Oscar’s watch though.





He tossed him out of the CEO chair like expired milk, but not before bailing him from the stenchy cells where egos go to die.



Oscar’s motto is simple? “You mess with Hot, you burn.” Just ask Mutale Mwanza, she still bears the scars like a black label.





But what of Mwaka, the 20-year-old co-star in this steamy saga? She’s walking free. No arrest, no caution, just hashtags and debates about double standards. You leak the vid, you’re shamed. You star in it, you trend.





What Zambia has become shocks me. Not the sex acts—we’ve seen enough prime-time Parliament drama to rival reality TV.





No, it’s the malicious glee, the Schadenfreude. The “Did you hear? So-and-so has fallen—haha!” That’s the virus of our times. We mourn no one while alive. We only buy flowers for funerals.





I long for the Zambia of the 70s—when neighbours shared mealie-meal and mourned together. Now? We share memes and clap when one stumbles, we celebrate our neighbour’s misfortune and scorn on their apparent success.





Still, hope lives.



To Kazadi: Young man, clean your lens and refocus. You’ve got talent. One fall doesn’t define you—unless you keep replaying it.





To Mwaka: You’re 20. Use this viral moment for growth, not clout or more sucking. Not every spotlight is a blessing. Also stop sucking stiff young lady try lollipop its sweet too.





To Zambia: Let’s be a country of correction, not crucifixion. A nation of lessons, not only laughter at others’ lows. And please remember: a crime is a crime, no matter how nice your camera angle looks. Stop recording yourself unless you wanna use it one day for one sick reason or another.





“Fame is a fickle food,” said Emily Dickinson, “upon a shifting plate.” Let’s teach our youth to eat with discipline—or they’ll keep choking on the dessert of desire.

Like they say, “everything is funny until it happens to you.”

See you next scandal, folks.

—————–

Amb Anthony Mukwita is a published author & International Relations Analyst.