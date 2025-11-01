DAVID KAZADI SAYS HIS UNCLE OSCAR CHAVULA GAVE HIM A MILLION DOLLARS TO COME TRY ZAMBIA 



Popular filmmaker David Kazadi opened up about what persuaded his move to Zambia when he featured on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast hosted by Kenny T.





The filmmaker revealed that he was always puzzled seeing his uncle HOT FM’s executive chairman Oscar Chavula, who worked in Zambia, drive flashy cars while he who worked in the United Kingdom couldn’t afford them.





Kazadi’s image of Zambia was that of Samfya as it was the place he had lived in with his grandparents before leaving for the United Kingdom to join his parents at seven years old, hence his skepticism in coming to Zambia.





“Come for six weeks(months), I’m gonna give you a million dollars, and you do whatever you want,” Oscar Chavula told David Kazadi when persuading him to come to Zambia.



The filmmaker came to Zambia, and just like his uncle, whom he affectionately referred to as “Uncle O,” said he realized what he meant all the time, he encouraged him to come to Zambia.





David Kazadi described Zambia as a “plain canvas,” and that six months visit turned into six years of creating movies, reality shows, and talent shows.





David Kazadi is now a prominent public figure with massive achievement in the Zambian entertainment, and he is still painting his canvas.



