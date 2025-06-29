DAVID MWALE MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST ZAMBIAN MALE WBC INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION



BOXER David Mwale has been crowned World Boxing Council International Bantamweight Champion.





Mwale defeated Ghanaian Michael Decardi-Nelson by unanimous decision to become Bantamweight Champion, making history as the first Zambian male boxer to win the title.





Results and scores from the judges showed Mwale outclassed his opponent in the 12-round bout.





After 12 rounds, the first judge scored the fight 119–108 in favour of Mwale, while the second and third judges awarded him a 118–108 score, confirming his victory by unanimous decision.





Speaking to ZNBC Sports News after his triumph, Mwale described the victory as a dream come true.



He said it had always been his desire since childhood to become a world champion.





Following his loss, Nelson claimed he was robbed and petitioned the judges’ decision.





The Ghanaian has since requested a rematch to contend for the title.



ZNBC