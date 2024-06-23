Davido has not seen his daughter since July 2022 by his own choice. I only denied him access to my body and intimacy – Sophia Momodu breaks her silence

Sophia Momodu has responded to the lawsuit filed against her by singer, Davido.

Sophia and Davido used to be lovers and share a daughter, Imade Adeleke.

LIB had reported that the singer through his his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, had approached the Lagos State High Court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.” The singer in the court papers had accused Sophia of denying him access to their daughter. Read here.

However in a statement, dated June 22, 2024, and issued by her legal representatives Punuka attorneys & Solicitors and Bimpe Ajegbomogun & Co., Sophia said she never denied the singer access to their nine-year-old daughter.

According to her, Davido by choice saw Imade last in July 2022 and the only thing she has denied the singer has been her body and intimacy with him. She claims they were in a relationship from 2014-2017 and 2020-2022 and that during that period, the singer provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses, including providing cars. She said she ended the relationship with David in July 2022 and that since then, David has repeatedly threatened to make her life “miserable if she does not make herself available to him sexually.”

