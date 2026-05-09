Nigerian singer, Davido is set to be inducted into the 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, organisers have announced.

The recognition was confirmed in a statement shared on Instagram, where organisers described the Afrobeats star as a major global influence whose music has helped expand the international reach of African sounds. “We are proud to announce our Summer 2026 honoree: Davido, Honouring Legacy. A global force in Afrobeats,” the organisers stated.

According to the organisers, Davido was selected for his contributions to music, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, as well as his role in inspiring younger African artists.

“Davido has helped bring African music to the forefront of the international stage,” the statement added. “Known for his infectious hits, dynamic performances, and cross cultural collaborations, he has built a sound that transcends borders while staying rooted in his heritage. Beyond music, his impact extends into philanthropy and entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of artists across the globe.”

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2026, along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ludacris has also been named among this year’s honourees.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, rose to prominence with his 2011 hit song Dami Duro and has since become one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

His catalogue includes internationally successful songs such as Fall, If, Unavailable, Feel and With You. The singer has also collaborated with international artists including Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and Summer Walker, while earning multiple Grammy nominations in recent years