DAVIES MWILA SAYS LUBINDA HAS NO POWERS TO APPOINT MEMBERS TO THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE





Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Davies Mwila, has described the recent appointment of Mansa Central Member of Parliament, Chitalu Chilufya, and Luapula Constituency member of Parliament, Chanda Katotobwe, to the party’s Central Committee by acting PF faction President, Given Lubinda, as illegal.





Mr. Mwila said the appointment of any member to the Central Committee must be approved through the National Executive Committee and ratified by the Central Committee, procedures which he claims were not followed.





Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Mwila said the appointments made by Mr. Lubinda lack legal backing under the party constitution.





“The party now appeals to National Chairma. Musonda Mpankata, to take charge, as the constitution empowers him between now and the General Conference, to revoke such appointments,” said Mr. Mwila.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has called on Mr. Lubinda, Makebi Zulu, Chitalu Chilufya, and Brian Mundubile to step down from the Central Committee as they are presidential candidates for the party.





He has further appealed for calm among party members as the PF prepares to hold its General Conference later this month.



RCV News