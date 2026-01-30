🔵 DAVIES MWILA SAYS PF HAS LOST ITS REAL POWER UNDER LUBINDA



Davies Mwila has criticised Given Lubinda’s leadership of the Patriotic Front, claiming that the party has lost much of its political strength, organisational capacity, and national relevance.





Mwila argued that PF’s internal divisions and leadership struggles have weakened its ability to operate as a united political force. He said ongoing conflicts over party control, strategic direction, and alliance engagement have left PF fragmented and politically diminished.





According to Mwila, the party’s decline is reflected in reduced grassroots mobilisation, declining voter confidence, and weakening internal discipline. He said Lubinda remains in charge of a political structure that no longer carries the authority or influence PF once had.





Mwila criticised attempts within PF to ignore internal shortcomings rather than addressing structural failures that have contributed to the party’s weakened position. He argued that without major reform, PF risks further political marginalisation.





He said political parties must prioritise unity, accountability, and leadership renewal if they want to remain competitive and credible in Zambia’s political space.