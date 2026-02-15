DAVIS MWILA DOUBTS ACC’S APPEAL AGAINST LIVINGSTONE MAYOR WILL SUCCEED

By Chamuka Shalubala

Former Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has expressed skepticism over the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC’s decision to appeal the acquittal of Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai for corrupt practices, saying it may not yield a positive outcome.

Mr. Mwila has told Phoenix News that while the ACC’s decision is commendable, he doubts anything good will come out of it.

He has attributed this to the judiciary being under siege due to government interference, making it challenging for objective judgments.

Mr. Mwila believes the public should not expect a different judgment other than the acquittal.

The ACC last week appealed Ms. Muleabai’s acquittal, citing six grounds, including that the subordinate court erred in law by acquitting the mayor when there was prima facie evidence of corruption.

