DC Police Identify Shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner as 31-Year-Old California Teacher





A 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, named Cole Allen opened fire near the entrance of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, according to DC Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll.





Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Witnesses reported that he emerged from an unsecured makeshift room near the entrance, where he had been staying as a registered guest. He reportedly grabbed a long weapon from a bag before the shooting began.





The incident caused immediate chaos, with Secret Service agents evacuating President Trump and other top officials. Video footage shows attendees and security rushing amid gunfire. Questions have emerged about the sequence of the evacuation, including why Vice President Vance was removed before the President, and how weapons were brought into the heavily secured event.





The threat was neutralized quickly. Authorities have not released further details on motive or casualties at this time.





This security breach at a major Washington event attended by political leaders and media figures has raised serious concerns about protocols at high-profile gatherings. Investigations are underway.