Deadbeat Fathers To Be Blacklisted Over Maintenance In SA, Courts To Name And Shame Defaulters

Deadbeat Dads Face Blacklist In South Africa Child Maintenance Crackdown

Deadbeat fathers who refuse to pay child maintenance will soon find their names blacklisted, thanks to a bold new pilot project launched in Gauteng.

Ten courts across the province are now part of a scheme that will forward the names of defaulting parents to credit bureaus, potentially wrecking their chances of securing loans or making purchases on credit.

“The intention is to promote accountability, not punishment, and to ensure maintenance obligations are met in the best interest of the child,”

said Terrence Manase, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Rollout begins in 10 Gauteng courts

The initiative is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2023 between the Department of Justice and the Social Justice Foundation. It officially kicks off in August 2024.

The pilot will run in courts in:

Thembisa

Pretoria

Johannesburg

Soweto

Palm Ridge

Tsakani

Daveyton

Atteridgeville

Ga-Rankuwa

Temba

Names to appear on credit reports

Under Section 26 of the Maintenance Act, complainants can take action when a parent fails to pay maintenance. The updated system will now allow officials to forward defaulter details to the Credit Profile Bureau once all legal steps are satisfied.

“Parents do not disclose that they have a maintenance obligation, but now it is going to reflect on your credit profile,”

said Anneke Greyvenstein, Executive Director of the Social Justice Foundation.

“The credit provider must take this into consideration when they do the affordability assessment and see if you qualify to buy.”

Greyvenstein previously revealed that 70% of people ordered to pay maintenance end up defaulting within the first two years.

The Department of Justice said the system will also improve how courts enforce orders through emolument attachment orders, attachment of debt, and warrants of execution.

Legal safeguards in place

The department stressed that the new enforcement mechanism will be applied with care.