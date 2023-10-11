Deadly clash at Israel-Lebanon border

An important Israeli officer was killed in a fight with armed group on the border with Lebanon on Monday, according to Israel’s military.

The military said that soldiers and planes killed two “terrorist infiltrators” who entered Israel’s land.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that they were a part of it.

Afterwards, the military attacked places in Lebanon because mortar fire was happening, resulting in the deaths of three militants from Hezbollah movement.

On Tuesday, a group called Hezbollah claimed that their soldiers shot a special missile at an Israeli army vehicle in the Avivim area.

The military said that no one got hurt and that a helicopter attacked one of the group’s lookout spots because of what they did.

The Palestinian group Hamas said they launched rockets from Lebanon towards Israel’s western Galilee area.

The Israeli military said that the rockets either got stopped or landed in empty places. In response, they attacked two more Hezbollah observation posts.

For three days in a row, there have been attacks coming from Lebanon, while at the same time, Israel and Hamas were fighting in Gaza.

The United States has told Hezbollah, a strong military group in Lebanon that fought against Israel in 2006, to stay out of a situation.

On Monday, there was a lot of violence. Some armed men came into Lebanon near a town called Dhayra. Israeli soldiers, with help from helicopter gunships, killed these armed men.

It said that two of the fighters died and one went back to Lebanon and got away.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that the infiltration was a part of their plan called “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”. This plan was carried out by the militant group Hamas and involved a large attack on southern Israeli communities from Gaza. It started on Saturday and there are reports that at least 900 Israelis have been killed.

The Israeli military said their helicopters attacked Hezbollah spots in Lebanon, which included two observation posts. This was done in response to two mortar bombs that were fired into Israel, but luckily didn’t cause any injuries.

Hezbollah said that three of their fighters were killed in attacks by Israel on towns and villages in Lebanon. The group fought back by shooting rockets and shells at two places where Israeli soldiers live.

On Sunday, the group called Hezbollah launched several shells and rockets at the Israeli army’s locations in the Shebaa Farms/Mount Dov region, claiming it was showing support for the Palestinian fighters.

The Iran-backed group, which has very strong rockets that can go far into Israel, has said they will get involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict if certain limits are crossed. They say that Israeli troops entered forcefully.

On Monday, a high-ranking US defense official spoke to reporters. They said that they are really worried about Hezbollah making a bad choice and deciding to start another part of the fight.