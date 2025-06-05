Deadly clash erupts during prison search in Ivory Coast, leaving five inmates dead

Astandard contraband sweep at Bouake prison in Ivory Coast spiraled into deadly violence Tuesday, leaving five inmates dead and nearly 30 others injured, according to authorities.

Public prosecutor Abel Nangbelé Yeo revealed in a statement Wednesday that the unrest began when inmates responded with “hostility” to the scheduled search. Bouake, the country’s second-largest city, is home to one of Ivory Coast’s most overcrowded and scrutinized prisons.

The situation reportedly escalated rapidly after security forces entered the facility. “They were attacked by prisoners armed with clubs, machetes, and other blunt objects,” the statement read.

Amid the confrontation, officers discharged warning shots “to cover their retreat,” though the statement did not clarify how the five fatalities occurred.

In total, 29 individuals were wounded, 23 inmates and six prison officers.

The search yielded a cache of illicit items: cannabis blocks, Tramadol tablets, mobile phones, and three grenades. The discovery underscored the scale of smuggled goods circulating within the prison’s walls.

Bouake prison, like many across the nation, has been the focus of growing international concern. In 2023, the U.N. Committee against Torture denounced Ivory Coast’s correctional facilities for “a very high rate” of overcrowding, poor hygiene, lack of ventilation, and insufficient access to quality food and water. It also raised alarms about “the extent of prison violence.”

Earlier this year, a separate incident at Bouake led to the death of a prisoner during an attempted escape, further spotlighting the systemic issues within the facility.

The public prosecutor’s office confirmed that a formal investigation into Tuesday’s violent outbreak has been launched.