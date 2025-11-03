Death becomes a growing business in ageing, lonely South Korea



By: EncaNews



Rows of coffins line a university classroom in the South Korean port city of Busan, ready for use in training the funeral directors of the future in a rapidly ageing country.





Growing numbers are finding work in the business of death as South Korea undergoes massive demographic change, with birth rates among the lowest in the world and almost half the population aged 50 or older





Students at the Busan Institute of Science and Technology carefully draped a mannequin in traditional Korean funeral cloth, smoothing the fabric as if over real skin, before gently lowering it into a coffin.





“With our society ageing, I thought the demand for this kind of work would only grow,” said Jang Jin-yeong, 27, a funeral administration student.





Another student, 23-year-old Im Sae-jin, decided to enter the field after his grandmother died.



“At her funeral, I saw how beautifully the directors had prepared her for the final farewell,” he said.



“I felt deeply grateful.”



‘Like portraits’





More and more South Koreans are also living — and dying — alone.

Single-person households now account for around 42 percent of all homes in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.



A new profession has emerged reflecting that statistic: cleaners who are called in to tidy up homes after their occupants, most of whom lived alone, have died.





Former classical musician Cho Eun-seok has cleaned many homes where people were found dead, sometimes months after their passing.



Their homes are “like their portraits”, Cho, 47, told AFP.





He described heartbreaking traces: hundreds of neatly capped soju bottles and dusty boxes of gifts that were never opened.





South Korea has the highest suicide rate among developed nations, and these “lonely deaths” include those who died alone by their own hand.