By Koswe

DEATH CERTIFICATE AND REPATRIATION AUTHORITY IS HERE.





NB: Zimbabwean names are on the hospital admission records as that is what he used when being admitted. When he died, Macabre ZULU quickly moved in and ensured Zambian details were entered into mortuary records.





Forget their lies about poison. The certificate is here. They only wanted Zambians to hate Hakainde Hichilema for nothing. Vampires 率‍♀️.



Macabre Zulu is the one with the Zimbabwean ID and other 3 passports and that is how he was chosen as family chairman.





Koswe has just picked the repatriation authority/notice from one of the drawers here in Macabre ZULU’S room.





The repatriation also confirms that he died and at the time of being taken to the mortuary a quick move to use the Zambian diplomatic passport was used as opposed to the Zimbabwean one which is in the admission records.





Going by this authority, the remains of the late six president Lungu Chagwa Edgar were supposed to arrive in Zambia on the 10th not until the PF decided to be political and want to use the dead body for politics and dirty money laundering.





Koswe is in their jackets, bras and drawers and won’t give them space to lie.





They want to use Lungu’s remains for political gains and also launder money. Yes, they have a lot of money in their homes.