DEATH THREATS ON ZALOUMIS FAMILY



…as Court Adjourns Maria’s Habeas Corpus Hearing





KABWE, 23 September 2025



The subordinate court in Kabwe has adjourned the habeas corpus hearing of prominent farmer and entrepreneur Maria Zaloumis to 6th October 2025.





The hearing seeks to challenge her continued detention following her arrest in connection with the death of Enock Simfukwe





In a parallel development, the Zaloumis family has formally reported a series of death threats to the Zambia Police Service issued by a known person that apparently lives in Botswana.





The threats according to a lodged official complaint are, allegedly issued by Ms Fatima Gathshwane, a Botswana national, allegedly the estranged wife of Maria’s Nigerian partner Nathaniel, who has targeted the entire Zaloumis family, with specific threats directed at Maria and her three children.





The threats have been digitally recorded and submitted to law enforcement in Zambia for investigation.





According to the family, Ms Gathshwane accuses Maria of “getting away from her alleged partner”, Nigerian national Nathaniel Bethram, who is co-accused in the ongoing murder case, she claims is her husband.





The deceased, Simfukwe, is reported to have been sent by Ms Gathshwane to harm Maria, allegedly armed with acid intended to cause grievous bodily harm.





The Zaloumis family has expressed deep concern for their safety, citing the explicit nature of the threats and the involvement of minors. They live in fear now not knowing where the next attack comes from.





They have requested heightened police attention to the matter and swift action to prevent any escalation from Gathshwane.



The threats have intensified the family’s distress as they navigate both legal proceedings and personal security fears.





MARIA REMAINS IN DETENTION WEEKS LATER



Maria Zaloumis remains in custody and is seeking habeas corpus–a legal remedy that requires authorities to justify the lawfulness of a person’s detention before a court.





The principle is rooted in constitutional protections against arbitrary arrest and detention.



Legal experts emphasize that Maria Zaloumis, like all accused persons, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





The Zambia Police Service has confirmed receipt of the threat reports and stated that investigations are ongoing.



Here is one of the threat messages from Fatima “Your children will die Maria don’t do that…Marea what are you doing with my husband (Nathaniel)?”





Even though Maria is an adult with own family and flourishing successful businesswoman whose farm employs hundreds of people in surrounding local community, threats have been extended to her mother, a well-known public servant she doesn’t even live with.





“Be a woman and stop all the nonsense (Mrs Zaloumis). Nathaniel is legally married your daughter is a man farmer,” texts from Gathshwane in Botswana in possession of the police in Zambia read ominously daily to the chagrin of the family.



SE