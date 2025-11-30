 NEWS BRIEFING | Debate Over Delimitation and Bill 7 Intensifies



Zambia’s constitutional reform debate has evolved Sunday, with sharp criticism emerging from opposition figures, activist scholars and civil society groups, following renewed questions about the proposed delimitation of constituencies under Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.





The most forceful critique came from academic and political analyst Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, who argues that President Hakainde Hichilema is pursuing delimitation “to secure internal party cohesion, expand parliamentary control and shape the political landscape ahead of the 2026 election.”





His 10-page public analysis, released this weekend, alleges that the proposed new constituencies disproportionately benefit UPND strongholds and could influence future constitutional changes.





Patriotic Front party presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has issued his own statement, insisting that constitutional reforms must be “citizen-driven” and not anchored on the interests of what he described as “one individual.”





Mundubile has vowed that the opposition would organise to block Bill 7 when it returns to the House.



The debate comes at a time when anti-Bill 7 sentiment is rising among PF structures, clergy networks and civic groups.





Online forums and partisan pages have amplified arguments questioning the timing, intent and transparency of the reform process, especially with less than ten months before the next general election.

State House has maintained that the reforms are intended to address long-standing gaps in representation, improve governance efficiency, and align constituency sizes with demographic changes.





Senior government figures argue that the ongoing work of the Technical Committee reflects public submissions across all provinces, not partisan demands.





Data from the 2022 census shows that Lusaka, Copperbelt and Eastern provinces have the highest populations despite having comparatively fewer constituencies, a pattern now central to the national conversation.





Critics say delimitation should prioritise population density, while supporters say the exercise must also account for geography, communication infrastructure and historical cohesion, as outlined in Article 59 of the Constitution.





The growing debate has created distinct camps:



• Pro-Bill 7 voices, who insist Parliament is the legitimate arena for constitutional amendments.



• Anti-Bill 7 voices, who argue that MPs are vulnerable to political pressure and that changes must wait for broader national consensus.





With the President expected to meet additional civil society organisations on Monday, the dispute over constitutional reform, internal party politics and Zambia’s governance trajectory is set to remain at the forefront of public debate.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu