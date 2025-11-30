 FACTS 1ST | Debunking the Delimitation Narrative



Zambia’s constitutional debate has taken a sharper turn following claims by academic Sishuwa Sishuwa, who argues that President Hakainde Hichilema is “desperate” to create new constituencies to manage internal party strife and entrench his political future. His commentary, now widely circulated in PF-aligned spaces, has become a rallying point for opposition sentiment. However, a sober analysis of the record reveals significant gaps, assumptions and rhetorical leaps that demand scrutiny.





First, the factual record.

The delimitation recommendations currently under political discussion were produced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia during the Edgar Lungu administration. This is easily verifiable through ECZ publications, 2020 public hearings and ministerial briefings at the time. The process did not start under President Hichilema, nor is there evidence that he has authored a new list of constituencies awaiting political manipulation. The ECZ’s mandate is constitutional and independent. Any delimitation proposal originates from the Commission, not State House.





Second, the question of access.

Sishuwa claims he has “seen” the latest ECZ report but does not provide the full list of constituencies. His article lists only selective constituencies largely drawn from Southern, Western, Central and Northwestern provinces. If his access was genuine, full disclosure of all recommended splits would be expected. The incomplete list raises methodological concerns and invites questions about the accuracy of the claims. It is unusual for academic commentary to rely on partial reports, especially when the claims have serious national implications.





Third, the logic of political advantage.

Even if constituencies were created in regions favourable to the ruling party, this would not alter the number of registered voters. Delimitation redistributes geography, not votes. It does not produce new voters or inflate a provincial register. Votes remain tied to individuals, not maps. A new constituency only divides an administrative area. It does not create automatic electoral advantage unless one assumes voters lack agency. The assumption that constituency creation guarantees victory ignores historical cases where ruling parties lost newly created seats.





Fourth, the argument on internal UPND conflict.

Sishuwa argues that new constituencies are intended to appease aspirants who may threaten sitting MPs. His evidence consists of assumptions, speculative motives and unsupported claims drawn from unnamed sources. The language used, such as “Hichilema is desperate,” “sleepless nights” and “implosion,” is interpretive rather than evidentiary. It frames internal party competition, which is common in every democracy, as crisis. Without documentary evidence, this reasoning remains conjecture rather than fact.





Fifth, the rhetorical strategy.

The article’s language is structured to provoke concern. Terms like “dying to create,” “gerrymandering,” and “life presidency” frame a constitutional process as an existential threat. This style mirrors political messaging more than academic analysis. The narrative closely mirrors PF talking points and is now being used by PF supporters as validation. Yet the same PF is telling its supporters, through Brian Mundubile, that they will “defeat Bill 7 on the floor of the House.”





If that is the case, why fear parliamentary process? Bill 10 itself was rejected in Parliament. The Constitution protects legislative autonomy.



Sixth, the issue of transparency.

If the ECZ report is eventually published and differs from Sishuwa’s claims, public trust in academic commentary will suffer. Until then, the foundation of his argument remains unverifiable. Strong claims require strong evidence. Selective disclosure does not meet that standard.





Seventh, the broader political context.

Delimitation has been a long-standing debate across three administrations. The PF attempted it before the 2021 election. The MMD attempted it in the early 2010s. ECZ has repeatedly indicated that Zambia’s population distribution requires adjustments, especially in high-density urban areas like Lusaka.





Provinces like Lusaka and Copperbelt have larger populations but fewer constituencies. If delimitation were based strictly on population, most new seats should emerge in these regions. Sishuwa does not address this contradiction.





Eighth, the civic responsibility.

The Constitution gives Parliament the final authority over boundaries. PF MPs opposition members have already indicated they will vote against the Bill. If they believe the Bill is harmful, parliamentary procedure offers a lawful remedy.





Zambia has precedent. Bill 10 fell in Parliament. The system works when institutions function.





 Editorial Note



This analysis does not defend any political position. It responds to the growing circulation of speculative claims that are now shaping public sentiment through selective evidence and rhetorical framing. Citizens deserve clarity rooted in verifiable facts, not conjecture.



© The People’s Brief | Editors