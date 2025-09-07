DEC Boss  questions Malanji’s motive over use of presidential jet to commit crime

Banda questions Malanji’s motive over use of presidential jet to commit crime





By Mubanga Mubanga



Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Nason Banda has questioned the motive behind former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji’s use of a presidential jet to a commit crime.





Speaking during a press briefing at DEC headquarters in Lusaka today, Banda said it was very difficult for DEC to fight crime if those in higher offices used their positions to commit crimes.





“Come on, think about it colleagues, how do you use the Presidential jet? Do you know what it means? Let me tell you something. What it means is that, that Presidential jet was an instrumentality in that criminal commission.

You get my point? It is like you get a van, you steal money from Bank of Zambia you put it on a van to take it to your house,” Banda said. “That van is an instrumentality, it must be brought



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/banda-questions-malanjis-motive-over-use-of-presidential-jet-to-commit-crime/