DEC has dismissed claims by Nakacinda that it was directed by HH to raid Edgar Lungu’s house

JUST like the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) has also dismissed claims that the commission was directed to raid former President Edgar Lungu’s house.



DEC public relations officer Allan Tamba testified before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that DEC never received any presidential directives to raid Mr Lungu’s house.





Mr Tamba said this is contrary to allegations by faction Patriotic Front secretary Raphael Nakacinda’s assertions when he featured on Kanele FM television.



“Drug Enforcement Commission did not receive instructions or directives from the presidency to conduct a raid at the house of the former head of State, his Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Mr Tamba said when he testified in a case Mr Nakacinda is charged with seditious practice.





This is in relations to utterances he made on September 26, 2024, while on Kanele FM’s Facebook page.



The outspoken politician and businessman claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema directed the DEC and other law enforcement agencies to raid and search Mr Lungu’s house.





He is also quoted having urged PF members to go the Mr Lungu’s house and keep vigil, utterances the State contend were intended to raise discontent or disaffection among Zambians.



When the case came up for trial yesterday before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili, the court first warned Mr Nakacinda against missing court proceedings.





At the last hearing, the accused missed court as he had traveled to Ghana but the court was not noticed in advanced.



“These proceedings take precedence over anything else, including funerals…Take that as a last warning, the next time it happens, I will take drastic actions,” magistrate Chibwili warned.





Later on, Mr Mr Tamba testified that last year between September 26 and 28, he reported for work and began surfing the internet to appreciate how the general public was perceiving DEC’s general operations “so that we can best serve the general public”.



The 42-year-old said he then came across a video on Kanele Television Facebook page on which he saw Nakacinda who was heard insinuating that DEC had been directed by the presidency to conduct a raid at Mr Lungu’s house.





Mr Tamba said in the statement, honourable Mr Nakacinda called on PF members in Lusaka and elsewhere, to proceed to the alleged residence of the former head of State, domiciled in Chifwema area, with a view to providing solidary support for their undertaking”.



He said he was interested in the remarks made by Mr Nakacinda since they bordered on DEC.



The witness said he sought to establish the authenticity of assertions in the video, which was also played in court.





“Upon realizing that no such instructions or directives was received by institution from the presidency, I made up my mind to issue a press statement dispelling Mr Nakacinda’s assertions as I felt that they were carrying potential to trigger public anarchy”.



But during cross examination, defence lawyer Nkula Botha asked Mr Tamba whether Mr Nakacinda told anyone to burn down streets in Lusaka.





In response Mr Tamba said no.



“Did he say, fight the administration or disobey lawful order?” Mr Botha asked the witness who said no.



