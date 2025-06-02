Dec independent despite reporting to president – Banda!





Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says while he exercises delegated authority over the institution, he is required to report all agency activities to the President.





Speaking on the COSTA program, Mr. Banda explained that it is appropriate for him to report to the Head of State, as it is the President who granted him the authority to lead the Commission.





He emphasized that the Commission’s daily operations are communicated to the President in accordance with legal provisions.





However, he was quick to point out that President Hakainde Hichilema has never issued directives on who should be investigated.



-Diamond TV