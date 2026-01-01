DEC Justifies Archbishop Alick Banda Summon as Opposition Cries Foul, Public Opinion Split

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | DEC Justifies Archbishop Summon as Opposition Cries Foul, Public Opinion Split



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has defended its decision to summon Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda, insisting the move is a routine investigative step with no political or religious motive, even as opposition figures accuse the State of intimidation and public reaction remains sharply divided.





DEC Director General Nason Banda confirmed that the Archbishop was summoned in connection with investigations into motor vehicles belonging to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) that were allegedly illegally disposed of and later found in his possession.





He said the call-out was issued under the Anti-Money Laundering Act and was meant to allow the named individual to explain matters appearing in official records.





“This is a professional and private process,” Mr Banda said. “It has nothing to do with politics or the Catholic Church. We summoned a name that appears in our records, not an office. Many cases are resolved once explanations are given.”





Mr Banda added that the vehicles are currently in DEC custody and can be physically verified, stressing that the summons “was not even supposed to be on social media.”





He said the Archbishop is expected to appear quietly on Monday, 5 January 2026, to assist investigations so the matter can be concluded.

The summons has, however, triggered strong political reactions.





Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe described the move as “political persecution,” calling on Catholics and “all people of conscience” to accompany Archbishop Banda to the DEC offices in solidarity.





“This is not law enforcement. This is a calculated political attack meant to silence a critic ahead of the 2026 elections,” Dr M’membe said.





Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has echoed similar concerns, accusing the government of attempting to intimidate priests who have been critical of the administration.





Online, public sentiment remains divided. Some commentators argue that the Archbishop, like any other citizen, must account for assets linked to ongoing investigations.





Others view the timing and profile of the summons as sensitive, given the Catholic Church’s long-standing role as a vocal moral authority in national affairs.





At this stage, the DEC has emphasised that the summons does not amount to a charge or a finding of guilt, but forms part of ongoing inquiries.





The outcome is likely to shape both legal and political debate in the early weeks of an election year.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu