DEC NABS FORMER UNZA ADMIN FOR STEALING HALF A MILLION US DOLLARS OF DONOR FUNDS



A FORMER administrator at the University of Zambia’s School of Medicine, has been arrested on allegations that he stole over half a million US dollars from research study funds and laundering the money through personal bank accounts.



49 year old Chafye Siuluta, is accused of stealing US$ 557,652 from research study funds between 2018 and 2022, following investigations conducted by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)’s Anti- Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU).



Siuluta allegedly used some of the stolen money to purchase three properties in Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex, which AMLIU has seized as proceeds of crime.





“Particulars of the offences are that; Chafye Enerst Ali Siuluta, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown, but between 1st January 2018 and 31st March 2022, in Lusaka… did steal money amounting to US$ 557, 652 by fraudulently raising Cheque Payments from Institutional research study accounts in the names of known individuals,” DEC spokesperson Allan Tamba disclosed.





“The known individuals later handed over the money to Mr. Siuluta, while part of the money was deposited into Siuluta’s Personal Bank Accounts domiciled at various Banks.”





Tamba said Suluta reportedly raised the payments to settle obligations for various goods and services delivered and rendered to the University of Zambia’s, School of Medicine in respect of the University Teaching Hospital research projects when in fact not.



“Furthermore, with intent to defraud, Siuluta initiated withdraw instructions to pay-out cash to known persons in the sum of US$ 22,850 from research accounts held at a named Bank.”





“In connection with the money laundering charge imposed on Siuluta, the Commission has since seized three houses and apartments in Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex as the same, are reasonably believed to be proceeds of crime,” said Tamba.





He added that the suspect has since been released on Police Bond, awaiting trial.



The Commission warned those intending to steal donor funds: “Offenders will be dealt with sternly; within the confines of the law. We take great interest in the manner in which institutions manage public resources and as such, those found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”



Kalemba