DEC OFFICERS BREAK INTO EDGAR LUNGU’S LIBALA PROPERTY

BREAKING NEWS

DEC OFFICERS BREAK INTO LUNGU’S LIBALA PROPERTY

By Darius Choonya

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have allegedly broken into the residence of late former President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka’s Libala area.

In an exclusive interview with Diamond News, one of the lawyers for the former President, has confirmed the development.

He has disclosed that the officers are also collecting vehicles belonging to Mr. Lungu’s son, Dalitso Lungu.

The vehicles were recently forfeited to the State for being deemed tainted.

However, Dalitso Lungu appealed the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have the said vehicles and other properties forfeited.

He has described the conduct of the officers as total lawlessness.

He also claims that the officers have refused to show their search warrant to him as a lawyer.-Diamond TV