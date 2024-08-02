DEC SEIZES $1.6 MILLION COUNTERFEIT US DOLLARS IN LUSAKA RAID, SEVERAL CLAMPED FOR DRUG OFFENCES IN EASTERN PROVINCE







The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) from Lusaka Province, in collaboration with the Canine Unit, has successfully conducted a significant operation leading to the arrest of five (5) persons in possession of counterfeit United States Dollar notes amounting to USD 1,639,800. The operation took place at a lodge in Lusaka’s Thornpark area.



The suspects arrested include Mwiinde Alex, male aged 59, a Businessman from Ndola Township; Kasonkomona Paul, male aged 50, a resident of Olympia Extension in Lusaka; Wakalala Martin, male aged 49, from Lusaka’s Mwembeshi area; Nyemba Rogers, male aged 49, from Ndola Township; and Salangeta Joseph, male aged 51, a Businessman from Ng’ombe compound in Lusaka. During the operation, the DEC also seized a Toyota IST motor vehicle with registration number BLA 5957, which was used to facilitate the movement of the counterfeit currency.



Another person linked to this matter but is currently at large is Garry Williams, a Zimbabwean national. The DEC is keeping track of him in all possible areas in order to facilitate his arrest.



In separate operations in the Eastern Province, the DEC has made significant strides in combating drug trafficking. Several suspects have been arrested for possession of substantial quantities of cannabis. Among those arrested include; Fackson Phiri, male aged 58, a resident of Kasongo village in Chadiza, who was found with 22.5 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis concealed in a polythene sack.



The others are;

• Julius Nkhoma, male aged 30, from William Compound in Lundazi, who was found with 4.5 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis and 205 balls of cannabis.

• Another suspect is, Julius Tembo, male aged 50 from Kalopa Compound in Lundazi, who was found with 1.7 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis and 52 balls of cannabis.

• Dokiso Mandiza, male aged 38 from William Compound in Lundazi, who was found with 2.8 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis and 16 balls of cannabis.



In Chasefu District, Lillian Nkhata, female aged 27 from Kafalilani Village, was found with 6.0 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis, while Jenala Nyamoyo, female aged 46, from Emusa sub-center, was found with 5.0 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis. Additionally, Pasa Zimba, male aged 39 from the Lubelezi School area, was found with 4.1 kilogrammes of dry loose cannabis.



The DEC remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate financial and drug crimes in order to promote public safety. The operations carried out underscore our ongoing commitment to disrupting illegal activities and bringing those responsible to justice. We continue to urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, thereby contributing to the safety and security of our communities.