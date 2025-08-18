DEC TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR ASSET RECOVERIES



The Drug Enforcement Commission –DEC- says it will soon announce the recovery of major assets in Chirundu and other parts of the country, as part of ongoing financial crime investigations.





DEC Director General, NASON BANDA, says that under its Operation Recovery, the Commission has so far seized a range of assets, including buildings, land and other high-value properties linked to financial crimes.





He revealed to ZNBC News that the courts have already forfeited some Chirundu properties connected to proceeds of crime.





Mr. BANDA explained that Operation Recovery, launched by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA shortly after taking office, has delivered tangible results in the fight against corruption and abuse of public resources.





He stressed that the operation does not target individuals but seeks to reclaim assets illegally acquired at the expense of Zambians.





Mr. BANDA assured the public that all recovered assets will be managed transparently and redirected to national development.



ZNBC