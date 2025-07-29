DEC WARNS OF LOOMING MASSIVE ARRESTS OVER DRUG THEFT CRISIS



By Chamuka Shalubala



Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC Director General, Nason Banda has warned that the country should brace itself for massive arrests in connection with the escalating theft of medicines.





Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of let the people talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Banda revealed that dec has deployed officers across the country who are expected to return soon with findings that will lead to arrests of those implicated in the drug theft scandal.





He has backed recent concerns raised by united states Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzalez, saying the envoy was right to raise alarm over the situation, noting that the appetite for crime among some individuals in the country has reached what he described as “international standards.”





The DEC Chief has also expressed concern over the sudden mushrooming of fuelling stations in the country, describing them as potential conduits for money laundering, prompting a collaboration with the Energy Regulation Board-ERB toward an impending report to establish the reasons behind the trend.





Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has also disclosed that the commission has frozen over six million us dollars and an additional six million rands suspected to be proceeds of crime, in a move he says signals an intensified crackdown on illicit financial activities.



PHOENIX NEWS