DECISION TO DEMOLISH HOUSES IN CHINGOLA IS BALLY’S – NAKACINDA

…. fears that some “innocent” civil servants will be sacrificed in the matter

Lusaka…. Sunday, August 21, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

That decision to demolish those houses in Chingola is President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision, Raphael Nakacinda has charged.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity fears that some “innocent” civil servants will be sacrificed to suggest that President Hichilema is not even aware what has happened.

He said when he addressed the media yesterday that said decision was made by the Cabinet.

“Now we have this scandal in Chingola. They are going to sacrifice two or three people to suggest that President Hakainde Hichilema is not even aware what has happened,” he said.

“But I want to say to the people on the Copperbelt, that decision to demolish those houses is Mr Hakainde’s decision. It was a cabinet decision with cabinet Minutes that exist. And we want to challenge government whether or not they deny that they are the ones that sanctioned and decided to demolish those houses under the office of the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema.”

Hon Nakacinda rubbished the aid that the DMMU is set to take to Chingola.

“……government that has no regard to the life and welfare of the people they are supposed to preside over by going to, with impunity, without any measures taken, to demolish houses in Chingola, they have now decided that they are going to send the national coordinator for DMMU to go and try and mitigate the situation there by offering whatever packages that they are going to offer,” he said.

“We want to say to the people of Chingola that DMMU packages that are coming are just coming to window dress and fool you. Because if they had consideration towards your welfare they would not have created this disaster.”

Hon Nakacinda said PF does not agree with the actions to burn the Mayor’s house and the lodge.

He said the opposition party is interested in seeing that the law is taking its course.

The PF MCC charged that UPND uses criminal tactics in dealing with matters where they are expected to come out clean.

He said they are using the criminal tactics to remove the DPP from office.

Hon Nakacinda however wondered if the fight against corruption is a political ploy targeting PF, purely for propaganda purposes.

SmartEagles2022