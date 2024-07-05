DECLARATION OF SEATS VACANT IS ILLEGAL- CHISANGA

… says the PF will challenge the decision in the courts of law.

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, JULY, 04, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal Affairs, Hon. George Chisanga MP, says the declaration of seats vacant by second deputy speaker Mr. Moses Moyo is illegal and the decision will be challenged in the courts of law.

Speaking during an emergency press briefing last evening, Hon. Chisanga said Zambians should not allow the constitution to be raped and breached by the UPND Government.

Hon. Chisanga said it is clear that institutions of governance have been so polarized by President Hichilema and by extension, the UPND as party in Government.

” The responsibility of the speaker in the current setting is merely to act as a referee. What we have done as the Patriotic Front party and the affected members of parliament is that we have sought legal counsel and we are taking yet another legal challenge of this matter before the courts of law. It pains me to sit here and begin to suggest that we are going to court, why?, because it is beginning to become very clear that these institutions of governance in the country have been so polarized by the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and by extension the UPND as a party in Government, ” Hon. Chisanga said.

” I think the public is aware about the recent developments before the courts of law where clear cut cases which should have been dealt with on merit have been thrown out on some kind of technicalities. This constitution under which we pride ourselves as a constitutional democracy has a specific provision that demands that at all times the courts must not back down by technicalities but must ensure that it addresses itself to the merits of the cases before it as well as ensure that justice is given in accordance with the interpretation of the constitution. So even as we return back to our lawyers with instructions that we go back to court, we have a painful presumption that this time around, we are going to find courts that are prepared to preserve, underscore or protect the constitution of this republic,” He adds.

And Hon. Chisanga has called on Zambians to take keen interest in how the UPND is governing the nation.

” The only thing that keeps this country intact is the constitution. The constitution has a provision that ensures that every Zambian has a stake in the governance of the nation. The constitution does not allow the rule by mighty as we are seeing currently.” he said.

Hon. Chisanga, who is also Lukashya constituency member of parliament said for the longest time in the history of Zambia, people have been made to believe that the UPND has a moral right to punish the PF and throw it out of existence.

He said what is going on is not a matter for the PF vs the UPND, but the survival of the country’s sovereignty.

” I want to call upon the traditional leaders, the church, civil society organizations, professional organizations and the Law Association of Zambia to take keen interest in these matters as they unfold. The constitution is being raped, breached and there seems to be a consent between the Executive, National Assembly and by extension some sections of the Judiciary that are not prepared to have a constitution that should guide how we conduct our affairs as a nation, ” Hon. Chisanga said.

“This might be the fight for the PF alone, but I can assure you that once this Government is done with the PF, they will look for another victim, that’s how dictatorship is entrenched, ” He said.