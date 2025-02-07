Deep Lessons from Petauke -When the Will of the People cannot be Bought or Subverted
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
● UPND sank in the biggest amount of resources in the Petauke by-election. State House civil servant, Levy Ngoma bought and brought PF MPs such as Andrew Lubusha, Jonathan Daka, Elias Eliboma Daka, and PF Structures, headmen and chiefs to support the candidature of the UPND.
● Levy Ngoma brought all Eastern Province District Commissioners to campaign for the UPND Candidate. The desperation was so high that this time they didnt even care if it was illegal to use government facilities or civil servants in the campaigns.
● The ECZ could not be left out in the mischief as it also sponsored youth groups and paid for the media.
● Levy Ngoma brought former Petauke area MP and former Minister of Information, Dora Siliya to beef up support for the UPND candidate.
● Ngoma bought all cyclists and bikers in Petauke town who regularly conducted road shows and painted the town red.
● Opposition candidates from Socialist Party and Citizen First participated in the by-election with analysts fearing a split in the Opposition vote.
● But the people of Petauke and Tonse Alliance candidate, Simon Banda kicked the UPND in the face, despite the heavy corruption and vote buying schemes displayed.
The lesson to President Hakainde Hichilema is that he will likely face the same fate unless he chooses to attend to the primary issues;
● hunger,
● failing agriculture sector,
● cost of living crisis,
● Stop harrasment of Opposition figures such as you did to Hon.Emmanuel JJ Banda and tried to dance on his grave on this by-election.
● stop tribalism and tribal appointments. This has left a general feeling of exclusion that the country belongs to a certain region only.
● stop destroying democratic and independent institutions as you have done to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Judiciary and Parliament.
● Stop Imingalato as the general elections, as seen in 1991, 2011 and 2021, presents too many moving parts for an incumbent government to manipulate.
Elections are 18months away, and as seen in Petauke, unless there is a significant change in the course of his trajectory, a candidate will emerge who will beat Hichilema pants down.
No, pants down is out of the question. Even the Petauke by-election was not pants down.
The úpnd should hire a vuvuzela machine equal to this chief lier. Mwamba, if not tamed is very destructive through lies. What professional is this guy that specialists in lying?
So he couldn’t see true tribalism in his Lungu’s Government? Shameless shameless shameless man indeed.
With such leaders, where can zambia go
For starters, congratulations to the opposition, they should work even harder if they want to win more elections to enhance democracy and provide checks and balances. However, it’s funny how the opposition want to make this single win in Petauke like a game changer. Firstly, the seat was held by the opposition so they have just retained their seat. Secondly, it means the elections are free and fair contrary to the continued claims by the same opppostion that there is rigging by the ruling party. The win in petauke should bring relief to the opposition not excitement because they held the seat in the first meaning they have not gained any numbers in parliament but in fact lost some numbers by the loss in Pambashe by election.
Just come and attend to your course cases.
There are 2 bench warrants for your arrest.