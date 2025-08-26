Defective NRCs in Kasenga Ward to Be Reissued, Says Ministry!



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has announced that it will retake all defective National Registration Cards (NRCs) issued in Kasama Central’s Kasenga Ward during the recent mobile issuance exercise.





Ministry Principal Public Relations Officer, Mwala Kalaluka, told ZNBC News that some individuals received NRCs with defects.





Mr. Kalaluka stated that the Ministry, through the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC), has responded swiftly to ensure that affected citizens can have their NRCs replaced.





He assured the public that the Ministry is treating the matter with urgency and will expedite the retake process to guarantee that citizens receive quality identification documents.



-ZNBC