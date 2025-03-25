DEFENDING ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY AGAINST BACKDOOR CONSTITUTIONAL MANIPULATION



Fellow Zambians,



Our nation stands at a crossroads as the UPND government seeks to amend the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act in a way that will silence Zambians and pave the way for fraudulent constitutional amendments. This move is a direct attack on democracy, free speech, and our constitutional rights.





We are fully aware that this government is attempting to weaponize cyber laws to stifle dissent, monitor citizens unlawfully, and control public discourse. By suppressing online freedoms and creating legal loopholes, they aim to remove the people’s voice in key national matters, including constitutional reforms.





The Constitution is the backbone of our democracy. It must not be changed through deceit, force, or manipulation. Any amendment to it must reflect the will of the people, not the interests of a few individuals seeking to consolidate power.





We, the people of Zambia must, reject any attempts to use cybersecurity laws as a political tool to restrict our freedoms. We will not stand by as our rights are eroded in the name of security when the real intention is to undermine democratic governance and facilitate an undemocratic constitutional overhaul.





We demand the following from the UPND government:



1. Full transparency in any proposed amendments to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.



2. A national dialogue on constitutional changes, allowing Zambians to decide their future.



3. An end to state surveillance that infringes on citizens’ rights to privacy and free expression.





Zambia belongs to all its citizens, not just those in government. We urge all well-meaning Zambians, civil society organizations, and political stakeholders to resist these attempts to hijack our democracy. Together, we must defend our rights, protect our Constitution, and ensure that any changes to our nation’s laws are made with full public participation and accountability.





The power remains with the people. Let us unite and safeguard our democracy!



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!