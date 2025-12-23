By CIC International Affairs.



DEFIANCE IRAN TESTS AGGRESSIVE MISSILE SYSTEMS NEVER SEEN BEFORE SENDING FEARS OF POSSIBLE ESCALATIONS AGAIN WITH ISREAL.





According to a report by Iranian News Agency IRNA on Monday, Iran has reportedly conducted a series of missile tests never seen before with new technologies experts are trying to understand as tensions continue to rise between Tehran and Israel, according to reports from Iranian media organisations. The developments come amid growing speculation about the possibility of renewed military confrontation in the region following weeks of heightened rhetoric and recent clashes.





The reports, published on Monday, Dec. 22, indicated that the missile tests were carried out in several locations across the country, including the capital city, Tehran, as well as the major urban centres of Isfahan and Mashhad. Iranian outlets described the exercises as part of routine defence activities, though their timing has drawn significant attention given the current security climate.





While videos circulating online have been attributed to the tests, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular army have yet to officially confirm or deny the reports. One Iranian news platform, Nournews, released footage it claimed showed missiles being launched during the exercises. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified, but it has further fuelled speculation about Iran’s military readiness and strong capacity to recover the 12 day way it has with Israel.





The reported missile activity follows a period of intense hostilities in June, when Israel carried out a large-scale military campaign against Iran that lasted nearly two weeks. During that period, Israeli forces, in coordination with the United States, launched airstrikes on multiple targets across Iran. The attacks reportedly hit nuclear-related facilities, military installations, and other strategic sites, as well as civilian infrastructure in several parts of the country.





Iran responded to the strikes with missile and drone attacks, escalating fears of a wider regional conflict. The fighting lasted for 12 days before a ceasefire was brokered, reportedly with US involvement, bringing the confrontation to a temporary halt. Despite the ceasefire, relations between the two countries have remained extremely tense, with both sides issuing warnings and reinforcing their military postures.





Iranian authorities have stated that more than 1,000 people were killed during the conflict, including civilians and military personnel. Tehran has acknowledged that the Israeli and US airstrikes caused significant damage to infrastructure and facilities, but officials insist that repairs have since been completed and that the country’s defensive and strategic capabilities remain intact and ready for war whenever Israel chooses and that this time Tel Aviv will burn to ashes.



