Defiant Kelly Khumalo thanks fans as Senzo Meyiwa case frustrates judge

Songbird Kelly Khumalo has thanked fans for standing steadfastly behind her as the inquest into the death of the late South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues, with the judge presiding over the case saying it is now dragging ‘like the Orient Express.’

Khumalo has found herself at the centre of controversy with every twist and turn in the Meyiwa case, after the five men accused of killing the former football star confessed that they had been paid R100 000 for his murder by his then-girlfriend.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in the chest when two intruders allegedly entered Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus in October 2014 while he was relaxing with her and other friends.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.

In an Instagram post Khumalo, who has found bookings hard to come by as the saga rages on, said she was grateful to her fans for standing beside her as she fought forces meant to destroy her.

“Again, I’m gonna say this, and I keep saying it, thank you. I see it all, and I feel it all immensely like you will never know.

“And I just wanna say thank you for walking this interesting path with me. Thank you for supporting me, thank you for loving me beyond what meets the eye, beyond the noise, beyond all that is meant to destroy me,” she said in the video.

Meanwhile, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told the Pretoria High Court on Thursday that the Meyiwa case was dragging slower than any he had presided over.

“I once did a trial for five years, but at least there were breaks in between. Now this one is like the Orient Express, it just goes on and on,” the judge remarked.

This was after prosecutor George Baloyi disclosed that the state was nearing the conclusion of its case.

“We are at the beginning of the end of the state’s case. We thought maybe by the close of the term, which I think is around the 22nd of June if I’m not mistaken, we would be close to the end of the state’s case.

“But because of these delays, I think early in the next term we should be able to close the state’s case. There are a few other witnesses left,” Baloyi said. Telly Africa