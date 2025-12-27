DELAY IN HOLDING CONVENTION CAUSING CONFUSION IN PF – MUNDUBILE



PF aspiring Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says the confusion in the party will calm down once it holds the convention and a leader is chosen.





He says the PF needs a credible process to hold the convention.



Mundubile adds that he is disappointed with the six MPs who voted in favour of Bill 7, who are part of the 29 lawmakers who endorsed him for party president.





Responding to a question on KBN TV, Thursday, about whether divisions in the party were likely to end with members coming together, Mundubile said the PF remained the alternative government despite its internal differences, which he described as normal in politics.





“There has to be an end to it sooner than later. The Zambian people out there are looking at the opposition led by the Patriotic Front as the alternative government. The Zambian people have made up their minds that the UPND has got to go. So, what we have; we have differences and differences in political parties are normal especially when there is contestation.

I’m one of those that has applied to stand for party presidency. Of course many others have done the same so when you look at these divisions, it’s very important to interrogate what may be causing these tensions and divisions within the party.

If you’ve tracked the happenings within the party, you’ll agree with me that the delayed convention, the general conference that should have been held first, I think in 2022, two to three years later still has not been held. Naturally, the contestation has raised some tensions as expected,” he said.





“So, going forward, if you ask me whether we are going to see the end to this, we have to see the end to this. And we are going to see the end to this the moment the convention is held. We really have no choice. Personally, as a person contesting in this, I want to say this and put it on record that I would like to see an end to these squabbles.

I would like to see an end to this tension. So, what is important is that you don’t start by saying can we come together and go to the convention. What is creating the confusion is the delayed convention. All we need is a credible process, an accountable process to the convention. Once the convention is held, a leader will be elected. Once a leader is elected, all this confusion will calm down”.





Meanhwile, Mundubile said the MPs who voted in favour of Bill 7 disappointed him and their constituents.



“Well firstly, I know you referred to the 29 MPs that had endorsed me and out of that, six MPs actually voted for the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7. What is important to note is that these are representatives of the people. Yes, they endorsed me but most importantly, it must be understood that these are representatives of the people.

So, in as much as they went their way against the guidance that I was giving, they disappointed the whole nation especially the people from their respective constituencies, the people that sent them to Parliament to come and represent them. I think that should be emphasised; that these are representatives of the people that went against the aspirations and wishes of the Zambian people generally and specifically the people from their constituencies that sent them to Parliament,” said Mundubile.





“I was very disappointed like every other Zambian especially given that I put in a lot of effort. If you remember, we actually set up a mini parliament so to speak at our offices where we allowed these members of parliament to come and speak against Bill 7.

We had discussions and they agreed with the Oasis Forum, they agreed with the Zambian people that the process leading to Bill 7 was illegal, it was illegitimate and on account of the ConCourt judgement, it was null and void. So, I was obviously very disappointed, I still remain very disappointed with that decision”.



