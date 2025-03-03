DELIMITATION: A NECESSARY STEP FOR BETTER SERVICE DELIVERY

Lusaka, Zambia – 2 March 2025



I fully support President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for the delimitation of Zambia’s vast constituencies. This is not about politics; it is about ensuring effective service delivery, equitable development, and efficient governance.





Many constituencies are simply too large for MPs to manage effectively. As a result, we see delayed development, inefficient service delivery, and underutilized resources. The real question is: are MPs overwhelmed by the size of their constituencies, or are they failing to align with the government’s development agenda?





A Data-Driven Justification for Delimitation



The 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) utilization report, as highlighted in the Auditor General’s findings, exposes glaring disparities in how funds are absorbed across constituencies. While some areas have maximized their allocations, others have significantly lagged behind, raising concerns about governance capacity and service delivery.





Top-Performing Constituencies (Near or Above 100% Utilization in 2023):



✔️ Chongwe, Chipangali, Luangeni, Malambo, Monze Central, Feira, Nyimba, and Chipata Central





Low-Performing Constituencies (Struggling with Utilization in 2023):



❌ Kabushi, Malole, Sinazongwe, Serenje Central, Chinsali, Kabwe Central, and Mbala – Utilization between 7% and 8%

❌ Solwezi Central, Kabwata, and Dundumwezi – Utilization at 4%, 0.4%, and 0.3%, respectively

These figures make it clear: some constituencies are making full use of their resources, while others remain stagnant. This is why delimitation is critical. No constituency should be so large that it becomes unmanageable, and MPs must be positioned to deliver tangible development.



Are some MPs struggling because their constituencies are too vast? Is development slow because monitoring and evaluation are difficult? Or is there deliberate sabotage to create the illusion that the government is failing? These are critical issues we must address.





Recognizing Leadership in Development



I want to commend the constituencies that have demonstrated efficiency in CDF utilization, particularly in Eastern Province, where even opposition figures acknowledge the impact of President Hichilema’s leadership. A great example is the endorsement of the UPND candidate in the Petauke by-election by Team Hon. Andrew Lubusha MP, a notable opposition figure.



This is what true leadership looks like—putting people above politics. The New Dawn Administration has shown that development is for all, regardless of political affiliation. Leaders who genuinely care about progress align with policies that work.





Addressing Concerns on CDF Utilization and Governance Weaknesses



While Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has raised concerns about CDF underutilization in the 2023 Auditor General’s report, cutting CDF allocations is not the solution. The priority should be ensuring that MPs and local structures are capacitated to fully utilize these funds for the intended purpose.



The report highlights governance inefficiencies, with some constituencies struggling to implement community projects despite available funds. But instead of reducing allocations, we must address structural weaknesses through delimitation and enhanced oversight.

Delimitation allows for manageable constituencies, ensuring that no area is too vast to receive proper attention.





A Call to Action: Supporting Delimitation for a Stronger Zambia



I urge all stakeholders—policymakers, traditional leaders, civil society, and the general public—to rally behind the delimitation process.

This is not about individuals; it is about Zambia’s future. It is about efficiency. It is about deliverables. Let’s create a governance structure that truly serves the people.





Building a Vision for a More Efficient Governance System



As I continue advocating for governance and development, I remain committed to ensuring that our governance structures are designed for efficiency and impact. My call for delimitation aligns with President Hichilema’s vision for a more effective Zambia, where service delivery is rapid, efficient, and equitable.



As Zambia moves forward, we must keep the conversation on governance reforms rooted in facts. I stand firm in my belief that delimitation is a necessary step for a stronger, more efficient Zambia.



Dr. Cosmas Zyaambo

Medical Doctor, Public Health, Advocate and Philanthropist