DELIVERING ON THE PROMISE: PROGRESS AND POSITIVES AHEAD OF SONA 2025





A Tradition Steeped in Significance



On Friday, 12th September 2025, at 08:30 hours, President Hakainde Hichilema will officially open the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly. The announcement by the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Mrs. Loveness Maambo Mayaka, signals the continuation of legislative business but also marks a moment of deep political, constitutional, and historical importance.





This year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) comes at a pivotal time. It coincides with the start of the final legislative year before the 2026 general elections and marks the fourth anniversary of the UPND administration. More than ceremony, the address will set the tone for the 2026 National Budget and provide a roadmap for Zambia’s future.





Constitutional Foundation



Presidential addresses to Parliament are enshrined in Article 88 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, which mandates the President to address the National Assembly at the start of each session. This tradition, rooted in the Westminster system, is both a constitutional requirement and a democratic imperative.





While the guard of honour, traditional attire, and diplomatic presence add spectacle, it is the speech itself that carries weight. It is here that the Head of State reflects on achievements, acknowledges challenges, and sets out policy direction for the year ahead.





Progress in Economic Stability



Over the past four years, Zambia has begun turning the corner from crisis to recovery. The successful negotiation of a historic debt restructuring deal has freed up resources for social spending and infrastructure. Inflation and the exchange rate, once spiraling, are stabilising, while investor confidence is returning. New investments in mining, renewable energy, and agriculture signal confidence in Zambia’s economic trajectory.





Jobs, Youth, and Opportunity



Job creation has been a hallmark of the New Dawn government. The record recruitment of over 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers stands as the largest single hiring exercise in the nation’s history. Beyond the public sector, youth and women are accessing skills training, bursaries, and start-up capital through expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations.





Support for entrepreneurship has also grown, with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises rolling out targeted programmes for youth-led businesses. These measures are embedding self-reliance and innovation in Zambia’s growth model.





Education and Health Transformation



The reintroduction of free education has allowed millions of children to return to school, particularly in rural communities. Infrastructure expansion and new teacher recruitment are steadily improving quality and access.





In the health sector, increased staffing is strengthening service delivery, while expanded social cash transfers are cushioning vulnerable households. These reforms are restoring dignity and broadening opportunity for ordinary Zambians.





Governance and Accountability



President Hichilema has consistently reinforced his zero-tolerance approach to corruption. Key reforms, including amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act and the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, are being advanced to empower oversight institutions. Recent convictions in high-profile corruption cases underscore that the fight against graft is producing tangible results.





Decentralisation and Rural Development



The government’s decentralisation agenda is bearing fruit. With the unprecedented increase in CDF, rural communities are now building schools, clinics, boreholes, and bridges. Importantly, women and youth now have a mandated role in local decision-making, deepening inclusivity and accountability.





Agriculture and Mining: Empowering Producers



Agriculture remains central to livelihoods and food security. Reforms to the Farmer Input Support Programme are tackling inefficiencies, while the planned revamp of NCZ promises timely and affordable fertiliser access.





In the mining sector, a bold step has been announced: the establishment of a dedicated fund for artisanal and small-scale miners. Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe revealed this initiative at a recent industry conference, promising financial support, improved safety, and formalisation of operations. This marks a critical effort to integrate small-scale miners into Zambia’s broader mining economy.





Energy and Climate Leadership



Zambia is positioning itself as a regional energy hub. New investments in hydro, solar, and renewable energy are expanding capacity, while the 2025 Energy Forum for Africa, hosted in Lusaka, reaffirmed the country’s leadership in shaping continental energy policy.





Infrastructure and Regional Integration



From road networks to digital platforms, infrastructure investments are unlocking opportunities. The Kazungula Bridge and related corridor developments are already boosting trade, reinforcing Zambia’s role as a land-linked hub for the region.





Looking Ahead: SONA 2025



Friday’s ceremonial opening is not only President Hichilema’s fourth such address but also the final one before the 2026 elections. Expectations are high. Citizens anticipate reflection on achievements, clarity on unfinished business, and direction for the year ahead.





Key issues likely to feature include funding for the 2026 general elections, resources for a constituency delimitation exercise, and updates on constitutional reforms, including Bill No. 7, which was deferred last session for wider consultations.





As Zambians listen, they will be looking beyond promises to see evidence of performance, purpose, and progress. The New Dawn Government, though navigating challenges, is laying a foundation of stability and inclusion. The President’s message will reaffirm a simple but powerful truth: that growth must power every home, every farm, every mine, and every dream.



© UPND Media Team