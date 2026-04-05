Delta Force Denies Iran a Trophy: C-130 Destroyed on the Ground During Daring Pilot Rescue



American warriors pulled off one of the gutsiest rescues in recent memory deep inside hostile Iran, and the full story keeps getting wilder.





An F-15E Strike Eagle got shot down over Iranian territory. One crew member was recovered fast. The second pilot was hunted in rugged mountains while Iranian forces closed in. U.S. special operators, including Delta Force on the ground, went in to finish the job





During the frantic operation, at least one U.S. C-130 transport aircraft — likely an HC-130 variant used for combat search and rescue, refueling, and hauling personnel — landed or got stuck at a remote refueling point inside Iran. With enemy troops bearing down, there was no time to extract the plane safely.





Delta Force did what had to be done: they destroyed the C-130 on the spot to keep sensitive technology, avionics, and any classified gear out of Iranian hands. No trophy for the mullahs. Photos circulating online show the big turboprop sitting vulnerable in arid terrain, followed by a massive smoke plume after the demolition.





To buy precious minutes for the exfil, operators also blew sections of roads, creating chaos and traffic jams that slowed Iranian military response. This was not a textbook mission. It was raw, adaptive special ops work under fire — the kind that separates elite American forces from everyone else.





Mainstream reports already confirmed low-level C-130 activity over southwest Iran during the rescue, with the aircraft refueling helicopters in Iranian airspace while dropping flares to dodge missiles. The ground element and deliberate destruction of the stuck plane add a layer of old-school grit that echoes past high-risk missions but with a much better outcome.





Both pilots are now safe and sound, according to President Trump — the first time in memory two aviators were pulled separately from deep behind enemy lines with zero American casualties. No one left behind. No equipment gifted to the enemy.