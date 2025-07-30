“Demanding the Truth: The Need for Transparency in Edgar Lungu’s Death”





By Timmy



“When Edgar Lungu died, Zambians were just told and informed that he had passed away not by government but by pf top officials. Without anyone seeing the body of Edgar Lungu or government confirming that yes it’s true he his dead, not even top PF officials can confirm that he is dead. Starting from the PF party’s Secretary General, Nakachide, Given Lubinda, or Emmanuel Mwanba, none of them can stand up and confirm that Edgar Lungu is dead.





We as Zambians only believed that Edgar Lungu is dead because we were told by people who were around him and associated with him, but we still wornded why they didn’t give government the chance to announce his death.

Edgar lungu was not an ordinary citizens. And it was easy for us to believe that he had passed away indeed. As we stand with what has happened over the death of Edgar Lungu, the government has a right to request to see the body of Edgar Lungu. Because there is too much mystery around Edgar Lungu’s death.





Look at this, Zambians: the family says and informs the nation that Edgar Lungu has died through their lawyer. But no one has seen the body of Edgar Lungu to confirm that he is really dead. How are Zambians going to confirm that Edgar Lungu is really dead? This question is from a public point of view. Zambians want to know and see the body of Edgar Lungu.





Okay, Zambians, for real, how are we going to know that Edgar Lungu is dead when we Zambians have not seen the body? In this case, we cannot continue to say Edgar Lungu is dead when there is no body to prove that he has died indeed. The Zambian government is right to want to confirm and see the body of Edgar Lungu in order to truly confirm that he is dead.





Because if we check back according to hospital records in South Africa, when Edgar Lungu was being admitted in that hospital, he didn’t use his original names. Another question comes up: who died, was it Edgar Lungu or the person who was admitted in the hospital record?





Another issue comes up: there were two church services held in South Africa. To our surprise as Zambians, the body of Edgar Lungu was not in the church service in South Africa. It looked like they were in a hurry to bury Edgar Lungu in order to hide the truth from Zambians.





The question that Zambians are asking is why there were two church services in South Africa held in honor of Edgar Lungu, but his body was not in any of the church services.

The first church service was held for Zambians living in South Africa. Why wasn’t the body available? Secondly, on the day that Edgar Lungu was proposed to be buried in South Africa, another church service was conducted in his honor, but still, the body was not made available. Was that normal?





Zambians expected that since the body of Edgar Lungu was not yet buried, at least in one of these church services, the body would have been present. And later on, the family through their lawyer produced a church burial program to be held in Zambia, where they strictly said that there will be no body viewing for the late Edgar Lungu.





The question is, who really saw the body to confirm that Edgar Lungu is really dead? In this world of cameras, don’t you think that among the people who have seen the dead body of Edgar Lungu, someone would have made a mistake and posted a picture of him looking dead?





The reason why the government is now interested in seeing the body of Edgar Lungu is because of how the family, through their lawyer, has been very careful with the body, not wanting a body viewing to be done, not wanting the body to be buried in Zambia, and not wanting the president to be present during the burial or near the body.





According to the government, it was right for them to conduct a body viewing for a number of days since Edgar Lungu was a former head of state, but the family refused and changed this matter.

The Zambian government really wanted its citizens to pay their last respect to the former head of state, but the family refused and said no body viewing. The truth is that they were afraid that people would notice that the body is not Edgar Lungu’s.





The other question Zambians are asking is, who among the family members of Edgar Lungu flew to South Africa, apart from his fellow politicians? With all that is happening, we cannot blame the government for asking the court to see the body of Edgar Lungu.





To be honest in this matter, those holding the body of Edgar Lungu should not hold it against President Hakainde Hichilema that he wants to see the lungu body of Edgar lungu.

All that the government has done is give the Lungu family respect. The step that the government has taken was supposed to be taken a very long time ago. The government is doing the right thing, and they are not wrong in any way.”



WAGON MEDIA