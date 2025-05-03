DEMOCRACY CANNOT FUNCTION WITHOUT A FREE MEDIA – M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Saturday May 3, 2025 – As the world marked World Press Freedom Day, Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe reaffirmed his party’s unwavering commitment to media freedom, calling it a fundamental pillar of democracy.



In a statement issued to commemorate the day, Dr. M’membe said democracy cannot function without a free media and emphasized the vital role journalism plays in society.



He stated that the Socialist Party would continue to defend press freedom not only on World Press Freedom Day but every day, adding that journalists must be able to operate without fear of censorship, intimidation, or retaliation.



Dr. M’membe described free, independent, and diverse journalism as essential to democratic societies, while warning that it remains under threat.



He stressed that the media is not merely an industry but a critical force that shapes political discourse, drives cultural development, promotes social inclusion, and protects fundamental rights.



He urged the public and stakeholders to remain vigilant, stating that “indifference is not an option” when it comes to safeguarding press freedom.



According to him, defending the media means defending democracy and the freedoms people hold dear.



The Socialist Party leader also voiced concern over the rise in unverified news content consumed by young people on social media.



He noted that quality journalism now faces stiff competition from algorithms that prioritize engagement over accuracy.



To combat this, he called for improved media literacy, better access to verified information, and enhanced education around responsible media consumption.



Dr. M’membe concluded by urging policymakers to make civic education a high priority, setting clear goals aimed at strengthening democratic resilience through informed citizenry.