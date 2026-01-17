DEMOCRACY HAS WON AN ELECTION WITHOUT PANGAS OR ANY FORM OF VIOLENCE – Obvious Mwaliteta

UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Write’s _



DEMOCRACY HAS WON AN ELECTION WITHOUT PANGAS OR ANY FORM OF VIOLENCE .





Democracy has won an election conducted peacefully and without PANGAS or any form violence in chawama . This is a clear signal to our colleagues, the PF and all stakeholders that free, fair and peaceful elections are possible under the current leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. Even the clergy and other opinion leaders should take note and appreciate this milestone.





We therefore sincerely congratulate our colleagues in the FDD for scooping the Chawama seat. At the same time, we extend our appreciation to all party members and supporters for the commendable work and discipline displayed throughout the process. The turnout and numbers recorded in this by-election were low, it is encouraging and are a clear contrast to what we experienced under the previous violent regime.





As UPND, we remain committed to continued mobilisation and strengthening of the party, as this outcome is a very positive sign. We thank the people of Chawama for their support and for demonstrating that democracy can thrive in an environment of peace and respect.





We therefore appreciate the leadership of President HH for preaching peace love and unity in our country.



UPND provincial chairman

