DEMOCRACY ON TRIAL : AS CHIKANKATA UPND ADOPTION JUST A STONE THROW AWAY.



By concerned UPND member



The 2026 UPND parliamentary seat may arguably be the most contested in chikankata’s political history.





UPND has enjoyed a share grip of the constituency starting from 2001 when Amos Nakalonga was elected as MP having beaten misheck Chinda of the MMD.





The voting pattern from 2001 has shown that the strength of the UPND (which has been in opposition) was the solidifying factor the member of parliament has been riding on.





In this vain, the popularity of the adopted candidate on the grass-root and the general population played no role as voting was Influenced by the strength of the party in the constituency.





We may cite many instances were an aspiring candidate won primary elections (ward level) but a different candidate solely selected by NMC goes on to win the general elections after been adopted by the party





The real battle and the center stage controversy for adoption appears to be around the current member of Parliament hon. jackueline sabao.



JACKUELINE SABAO,first ever female member of Parliament for Chikankata constituency and first ever UPND Mp to save under the ruling government.Outspoken and always demonstrated political resilience ,Sabao has never been shy to state her strength lies in her relationship with the UPND leadership top powers and that her sour relationship with the grass-root and general Chikankata population has no bearing on her position in the party.





It is sad to note that despite Jacqueline being reported to the ACC over her alleged corrupt acts, the UPND party leadership keeps showing favouritism towards her and still has the intention to adopt her.





According to Jacqueline herself, She claims that it is well known that the President is pleased with her work and wants her back as an MP.



She says she doesn’t care about the grassroots because she claims that the president had already instructed the adoption team to adopt her .





The question is: why do the UPND leaders keep imposing Jacqueline on the people of Chikankata despite her being corrupt, being rude to people of chikakanta and being reported to the ACC?



This is more than just an adoption,it is a defining moment for democracy within Chikankata.





With rumors increasing of back door deals of adoption tickets been bought ,one may only hope that UPND will uphold democratic principles and allow a fair, people-driven adoption.





Many have warned that might the process be influenced by internal power dynamics and endorsements from the powers that be,UPND might finally experience a situation were the party lucks the Parliamentary numbers.



Chikankata is watching.

Zambia is watching.



This is not just a race ,it is a referendum on democracy itself.