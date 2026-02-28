Democratic senator calls for lawmakers’ immediate return to curb Trump’s war powers

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim on Saturday called for lawmakers to return to Washington and immediately pass a war powers resolution that would limit the president’s authority to carry out additional military action against Iran without congressional approval.

“Right now, I have zero confidence in this president who has so flagrantly violated our Constitution. That is why we should have Congress immediately go back into session for the War Powers vote to reassert the American people’s will, which, again, they don’t want to be at war,” Kim, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

He continued: “I’m ready to go right back to the Senate today. I think we should be having Congress immediately in session to review this.”

Kim joins Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a key lawmaker behind the war powers effort, in calling on Capitol Hill to demand congressional approval for future US military action.