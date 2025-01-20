DEMOCRATIC SPACE NOT SHRINKING IN ZAMBIA BECAUSE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS A DEMOCRATIC LEADER

We have noted with dismay, the concerted efforts by the opposition to misguide themselves and spread falsehoods anchored on malice and ill will accusing the UPND government of human rights abuses and shrinking the democratic space, when in fact not.



We all know that as we get closer to the 2026 poling day, all manner and style of uncouth politicking will be the order the day, including these baseless and unfounded allegations of human rights abuses by government which is purely and clearly targeted at President Hakainde Hichilema.





More so, the nation is aware that the New Dawn Administration under the focused leadership of President Hichilema is committed to the protection and promotion of the right to freedom of expression and the media, which has resulted in the most expanded democratic space ever since independence.



However, this democratic space is grossly abused by hard hitting government critics who oppose anything and everything government says and implements regardless of the obvious benefits to the general populace.





Zambians will recall that in the past, media houses which expressed divergent views and opinions critical of government were closed down in an iron fist media clampdown by the former regime.

This is factual and well documented.



It must be noted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration has not closed down any media house since assuming office in 2021, even the ones openly agitating for regime change.



Moreover, it’s very unfortunate that the opposition have chosen to ignore the President’s open door policy to engage with government on matters of national interest, instead of ganging up to vilify the Republican President whom they accuse of dictatorship and shrinking the democratic space when in fact not.





It’s in view of the foregoing, that we call upon the people of this great nation, particularly the people of Western Province not to be swayed by the misleading sugar coated statements of the opposition as they are anchored on malice and ill will, aimed at tarnishing President Hakainde Hichilema’s image home and abroad.



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.