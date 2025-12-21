Democratic Union Challenges Government’s 3 Million Tonne Copper Ambition, Calls Plan “Misplaced”



The Democratic Union has taken a swipe at the UPND government’s ambitious target to ramp up copper production to 3 million metric tonnes by 2031, arguing that the projection is unrealistic and economically misguided given Zambia’s limited control over its mines.





Government has positioned the target as a cornerstone of its economic revival agenda, projecting copper output to hit 1 million metric tonnes in 2025 before tripling six years later. Authorities have cited policy consistency, investor confidence, and fiscal incentives as key drivers of the growth strategy.





However, Democratic Union leader Njobvu has criticized the plan as a missed opportunity that prioritizes output statistics over tangible benefits for ordinary Zambians.





“We cannot set such an ambitious target when we do not have control over the mines. We have given the mines a lot of tax incentives, and again we are giving them a bonus to mine more and take it out of the country. This for me is misplaced,” Njobvu said.





He argued that meaningful production targets can only be justified when Zambia exercises greater ownership and policy control over the mining sector, ensuring that profits, capital, and long-term value remain within the country.





Njobvu further lamented Zambia’s failure to translate its mineral wealth into national prosperity, citing the example of gold production which, despite being mined locally, has not significantly contributed to national reserves.





According to him, this reflects what he describes as “misplaced priorities and lack of leadership.” He insists that the current approach risks deepening dependency, enabling foreign interests to benefit more from Zambia’s natural resources than its own citizens.





The Democratic Union leader is instead advocating for increased local direct investment, empowering Zambians to participate meaningfully in mining ownership and value chains. Such a shift, he believes, would anchor wealth domestically and stimulate broader economic growth.





With elections looming next year, Njobvu has framed the issue as not just economic but political, calling for what he terms “a radical leadership change” and fresh, innovative governance capable of safeguarding national interests.





As government maintains its bullish stance on revitalizing the mining sector through production expansion, the debate underscores a deeper national question: should Zambia chase production numbers or restructure its mining ownership model to secure long-term economic sovereignty?



©️ KUMWESU | December 21, 2025