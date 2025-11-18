DEMOCRATIC UNION LEADER NJOBVU URGES ZAMBIANS TO VOTE OUT UPND, END CADRE POLITICS





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has issued a strong call to Zambians to reject political parties that continue to fuel cadre violence, insisting that the country cannot progress under leaders who promote lawlessness.





Speaking after attending Sunday Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Kalingalinga, Njobvu said the persistent clashes between UPND and PF cadres have become a national disgrace and a major obstacle to development.





He warned citizens against normalizing political violence, arguing that both the ruling UPND and the opposition PF have shown “complete disregard for national unity and progress.”





Njobvu’s remarks follow the violent incident at the Patriotic Front secretariat, where UPND cadres allegedly stormed the premises and assaulted PF members some of whom were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital.





Despite UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso confirming that his youths were behind the fracas, he insisted the ruling party does not tolerate caderism. But Njobvu dismissed this as empty rhetoric, challenging government to show evidence that it is serious about ending the scourge.





“The country does not belong to two political parties. Zambia cannot continue on this destructive path where PF and UPND are always fighting while citizens remain hungry, jobless and frustrated,” Njobvu charged.





He said the continued political tension has not only disrupted national cohesion but has also slowed down development, as leaders spend more time trading punches than addressing real issues affecting citizens.





With the Electoral Commission of Zambia extending the voter registration period, Njobvu urged the public to seize the opportunity, obtain their voters’ cards, and prepare to “use the ballot to rescue the country in 2026.”





He described himself as a “sober alternative,” adding that Zambia needs healing, peace, and leadership focused on development—not chaos.





“What happened at the PF secretariat is unfortunate, unacceptable, and must be condemned. It shows that the ruling party has failed to control its own youths. This is not the Zambia we want,” Njobvu said.





He further appealed to the church to continue praying for the nation’s leaders, emphasizing that moral leadership must guide political decisions.





Njobvu reiterated his call to vote out UPND in 2026, insisting that Zambians deserve a government that prioritizes peace, economic growth, and the restoration of national values. He said the DU stands ready to provide that leadership.



©️ KUMWESU | November 18, 2025